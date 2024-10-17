Formula 1 teams have been discussing the hack for weeks, which allows the front bib clearance to be adjusted discreetly.

Sources claimed to Speedcafe that the concept was a hot topic in the Singapore paddock with claims one team has employed such a device. That was refuted by the alleged team when contacted Speedcafe.

The concept is significant as modifying the ride height even slightly would provide an advantage between low-fuel qualifying runs and fully-fuelled race cars.

The change is, however, illegal. Under the sporting and technical regulations, cars cannot be adjusted aerodynamically between qualifying and the race, bar the front wing.

Article 40.2 of F1’s Technical Regulations lists the components that can be changed and that the only changes to the bodywork are the aerodynamic setup of the front wing using existing parts.

It adds no parts may be added, removed, or replaced (without FIA approval, in which case they must be like-for-like).

Article 40.9 adds: “A competitor may not modify any part on the car.”

The clever innovation reportedly allows changes to be made from inside the cockpit. As such, the change could be made out of sight from onlookers.

The FIA has acted accordingly based on the concerns of some teams, outlawing the practice.

“Any adjustment to the front bib clearance during parc ferme conditions is strictly prohibited by the regulations,” a statement from the FIA read.

“While we have not received any indication of any team employing such a system, the FIA remains vigilant in our ongoing efforts to enhance the policing of the sport

“As part of this, we have implemented procedural adjustments to ensure that front bib clearance cannot be easily modified.

“In some cases, this may involve the application of a seal to provide further assurance of compliance.”

Teams operating such a device do so not only outside of the regulations but at risk of exclusion should they be caught. It makes operating such a device a high-risk venture for what is, in effect, a single-lap gain.

Further, such a device would dramatically change the characteristics of the car from qualifying to the race.

The development comes as the championship battles, both drivers’ and constructors’ approach an important juncture.

With 41 points between McLaren and Red Bull, the coming races could realistically move that title out of reach of the latter.

However, it has an upgrade package this weekend which it has suggested will address many of the issues which have hampered its recent performance.

For Red Bull Racing to have hope of chasing down McLaren it must begin making inroads into that advantage.

However Ferrari also remain in contact, as it trails Red Bull Racing by only 34 points as the season enters its final stanza.

In the drivers’ championship, Max Verstappen holds a 52-point lead over Lando Norris with six races (and three sprints) remaining.

The Dutchman remains the favourite to win that competition, with Norris at best an outside chance of usurping him.

The United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas gets underway on Saturday with Practice 1 at 04:30 AEDT.