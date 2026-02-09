As reported last December when it first touched down in Australia, Alliance Airlines has decked out one of its Embraer E190-100s in Brabham’s green and gold colours to mark the 60th anniversary.

It’s part of a series of commemorative liveries from the airline that has included homages to Sir Charles Kingsford Smith and the Royal Australian Air Force’s centenary.

Brabham’s third world title achieved in 1966 is his most celebrated as it came in a car of his own manufacturer – a feat that remains unique in F1 history.

The 3.0-litre V8 engines used by the Brabham team were designed and built by Repco in Melbourne.

Repco has now completed the tribute by bringing together the BT19 and the aircraft for a special photoshoot at Rockhampton Airport.

David Brabham, Brabham Group Limited managing director, thanked Alliance for honouring his late father’s legacy.

“This is a wonderful and very meaningful tribute to one of the great moments in Australian sport,” he said.

“The Repco-Brabham BT19 that propelled Jack to that historic title is clearly featured on the aircraft, making this tribute even more special.

“It brings to life this remarkable story in a very visible and powerful way. The Brabham family thanks Alliance for honouring this legacy.”

According to Alliance, the Repco-Brabham BT19 decal on the aircraft is 10.9 metres long by 2.75 metres high.

The livery design utilises a bespoke colour palette of custom-developed ‘F1 Gold’ and the official Australian green.

“This aircraft signifies the magnitude of the achievements of Sir Jack Brabham, Ron Tauranac and the Repco-Brabham BT19 in 1966,” said Stewart Tully, MD at Alliance Airlines.

“Alliance Airlines has a proud history of paying tribute to innovation and excellence through its special liveries.

“This latest design is in keeping with that legacy and pays tribute to an Australian icon whose passion forever changed his field.”

The BT19, which in 2020 was estimated as being worth $20 million, is owned by Repco and will be on track at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival with David and son Sam Brabham sharing driving duties.