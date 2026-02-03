Doohan, 23, has been confirmed as Haas’ reserve driver for 2026 alongside Japan’s Ryō Hirakawa.

It marks a fresh start for Doohan, who lost his F1 race seat with Alpine just six events into the 2025 season.

Doohan stayed on with the squad as a reserve until parting ways at the end of the year.

The Haas announcement follows news that Doohan’s planned campaign in Japan’s Super Formula category will not go ahead.

‘I’m thrilled to be joining TGR Haas F1 Team. It’s the ideal place to continue my Formula 1 career,” said Doohan.

“I would like to thank the team for giving me the opportunity to grow and take on the great challenge of 2026 together.

“I’m eager to begin working with the team and collaborating on a successful season.’’

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu welcomed Doohan to the squad, which has Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman as its race drivers.

“I’m personally very excited to have Jack join us on the team given the strength of his racing resume and of course his experience in being a reserve driver in Formula 1,” he said.

“The dedication required to remain sharp and prepared to race while getting to know how the team works and so on, it’s challenging for any driver – especially one who’s obviously still very keen to race again at this level.

“I’ve enjoyed getting to know Jack and we’re looking forward to welcoming him into the team and benefiting from his contributions.”