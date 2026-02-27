The paper has revealed Piastri is set to sample Cam Waters’ Tickford Racing Ford Mustang behind closed doors at Calder Park on Tuesday.

It will form a pre-Australian Grand Prix promotion for sponsor Monster Energy, which backs the #6 Tickford entry and the McLaren Formula 1 team.

Piastri’s Supercars drive is set to be the latest in a series of such crossovers where teams share mutual sponsors.

The most recent came earlier this year when Max Verstappen drove a Red Bull-liveried Gen3 Mustang for a Ford video shoot.