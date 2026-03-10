Supercars co-driver and Super2 Series winner D’Alberto has raced alongside Deitz since 2019, and have competed together in GT World Challenge Australia since 2022.

In a number of Bathurst 12 Hour stints aboard the Huracan, the pair have been joined by the likes of Grant Denyer and Brendon Leitch.

Highlights include finishing fifth outright in 2022, and twice taking victory in the Silver class in 2024 and ‘25.

The team finished 15th outright in the 2026 running of the race with Lamborghini factory star Marco Mapelli joining the line-up.

The pair combined for a number of top 10 finishes in the 2025 GT World Challenge season.

Advertisements

D’Alberto’s career of more than two decades has included title success in the Super2 Series and TCR Australia, and over 10 years as a co-driver for Dick Johnson Racing, twice visiting the Bathurst podium.

“It’s always great to continue the relationship with a familiar team in Wall Racing, and Adrian and I have been driving together for many years now,” D’Alberto said.

“As a group we’re getting stronger and stronger, and the Bathurst 12 Hour showed that with the speed we had in the car.

“The result there has given everyone a lot of confidence heading into Phillip Island. We’re hopeful we can be competitive because the pace we showed proved the car is capable of running at the front if we get things right.

“We also had some great support from Lamborghini, and having Marco Mapelli involved at Bathurst was a big help. He drives these cars all the time and was able to focus on some key areas to help us unlock more pace.

“That confidence runs through the whole team – the engineers, the mechanics, everyone involved – because we know the Lamborghini is capable of mixing it with the front of the field.”

Deitz has raced Italian machinery in his entire GT career, first piloting a Ferrari 458 GT3 for Maranello Motorsport before moving aboard the Lamborghini with Zagame Autosport and now Wall Racing.

“I am excited to return to GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS in 2026 with Wall Racing and Tony D’Alberto – especially off the back of what we felt was a really successful Bathurst 12 Hour event,” Deitz said.

“First and foremost, working with both David [Wall] and Tony is always a huge positive.

“David is a wealth of knowledge and runs a great outfit, while Tony and I have been driving together for a long time now, so we understand how each other works and how to get the most out of the car across a race weekend.

“We spent a lot of time in the middle of 2025 trying to understand how the European teams run their Huracans. As a result, we made some big changes in the way we ran our car in the second half of 2025.

“The Pro-Am field is incredibly competitive, so I am looking forward to the challenge of building on the progress we’ve made and hopefully getting a podium or victory in the rounds that we attend.”

Alongside the workhorse Audi R8, the Huracan GT3 is the last of a vanishing breed of V10 GT3 race cars.

Homologated through 2029, the Huracan is replaced by the V8-powered Temerario, which will debut at the 12 Hours of Sebring.

The 2026 GT World Challenge Australia season commences at Phillip Island on March 27-19 as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.