The last remaining Pirtek Enduro Cup trophy has been unearthed and is being offered as part of the Motorsport Ministries charity auction, the highlight of the sold-out Pirtek Legends Night at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa on Friday, October 24.

The trophy has been signed by every winning driver pairing from the seven years of the competition — in some cases, multiple times — including now US-based drivers Alex Premat and Shane van Gisbergen.

Thanks to event partner Lloyds Auctions, 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to Motorsport Ministries, who do amazing chaplaincy work throughout the ranks of Australian motorsport.

The Pirtek Enduro Cup has already attracted bids in excess of $3500 AUD. CLICK HERE to make your bid.

The Pirtek Enduro Cup was a unique concept for Supercars, running from 2013 to 2019.

It involved teams racing for a one-off trophy across three endurance rounds — Sandown, Bathurst and the Gold Coast.

The perpetual trophy was created from PIRTEK fittings by renowned Queensland-based automotive artist James Corbett, and each year a ¾ replica was produced and presented to the winning team to keep.

While the outright trophy was retained by Pirtek, each winning team received a special original souvenir of their victory.

In 2020, the Pirtek Enduro Cup was abandoned due to COVID, and the team trophy was put away — never to be seen again, until now.

All the winners have signed the trophy for each year they were crowned champion, including three-time winner Craig Lowndes.

“The Pirtek Enduro Cup was such a cool concept, but the concept for the actual trophy was even cooler,” Lowndes said.

“The trophies were literally a piece of art, and every team desperately wanted one in their collection — a bit like the surfboards on the Gold Coast.

“Unfortunately, there was one teams’ trophy left over after COVID, but that has now turned into a positive for Motorsport Ministries and this year’s fundraising efforts.

“I was fortunate enough to win three times and have signed the trophy accordingly, along with my co-drivers in all those races — Warren Luff, Steve Richards and Jamie (Whincup).

“Ironically, a couple of the winners have told me they’re keen to bid on the trophy, because they know there’ll never be another one — especially one signed by every winner over the seven years of the series.”

Pirtek CEO Mark Devitt said he was glad to see the remaining Pirtek teams’ trophy go to such a worthy cause.

“The trophy is cool and has been a real talking point in our office for the last few years,” Devitt said.

“The reality is that the PIRTEK Legend’s Night and the associated auction really gave us a chance to put it to great use.

“We have to thank all the drivers who enthusiastically signed the trophy and made it even more unique than it already was.”

The winners who have signed the trophy:

2013 – Craig Lowndes and Warren Luff – Triple Eight Race Engineering

2014 – Jamie Whincup and Paul Dumbrell – Triple Eight Race Engineering

2015 – Garth Tander and Warren Luff – Walkinshaw Andretti United

2016 – Shane van Gisbergen and Alexandre Premat – Triple Eight Race Engineering

2017 – Chaz Mostert and Steve Owen – Tickford Racing

2018 – Craig Lowndes and Steven Richards – Triple Eight Race Engineering

2019 – Jamie Whincup and Craig Lowndes – Triple Eight Race Engineering

The PIRTEK Enduro Cup will be one of 16 major items up for grabs at the sold-out event.

As well as the trophy, there’s a list of experiences including a private jet tour to the 2026 Repco Bathurst 1000, a Highlands Motorsport Park trip and ride in an Aston Martin Vulcan, a 15-person corporate day at the Norwell Motorplex, a Presidential Suite package at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa, lunch with multiple AFL premiership player and coach Chris Scott, a corporate package at next year’s Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, a private “after hours” dinner at Dick Johnson Racing and the chance to stand on the start line between two top fuel dragsters.

There’s also the chance to wave the chequered flag for Sunday’s race at this year’s Gold Coast 500.

Tony Longhurst has also donated a rare 1930s AJS motorcycle, as well as $5,000 worth of lift time at The Boat Works.

Racing memorabilia includes a one-off helmet from Supercars ace Brodie Kostecki, a wheel and tyre from Marcos Ambrose’s 2012 Sprint Cup race-winning car signed by Ambrose and Richard Petty, a flag signed by all the champions of the modern Supercars era (1993–2024), Shane van Gisbergen’s NASCAR pole suit from Sonoma earlier this year, and an original teams’ version of the PIRTEK Enduro Cup signed by all the winners from 2013 to 2019.

2025 Pirtek Legends Night auction list