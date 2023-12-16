The TCR World Tour has been elevated to FIA status for its nine-round 2024 season.

The inaugural season of the WTCR successor ran this year without any formal FIA backing, however that will change next year.

It will now be known as the Kumho FIA TCR World Tour, marking a return of international touring car racing to the FIA’s portfolio.

The 2024 calendar has also been mostly locked in, including the return of the two rounds in Australia – Race Sydney and the Bathurst International.

As previously reported by Speedcafe, Morocco and the US will join the series next year, with Marrakech to host the second round after the season opener at Vallelunga.

Mid-Ohio will then host the third round ahead of a TBC event in Brazil and a trip to El Pinar in Argentina.

The Zhuzhou International Circuit in China will host Round 6 ahead of the Aussie double-header and the finale in Macau.

“Being present on six different continents is a great start as we are set for the return of world-level FIA touring car racing,” said Marek Nawarecki, FIA Senior Circuit Sport Director.

“The format that Kumho FIA TCR World Tour will rely on next year is something that will help to build bridges between national- and regional-level touring car series and the pinnacle of touring car racing, creating a healthy ecosystem for this form of racing.

“The FIA will bring its regulatory framework to TCR World Tour, overseeing sporting and technical regulations and their application, which is essential given that events of different local series on the calendar have their respective differences.”