On a wet Phillip Island track with 5.0mins to go, it was a four-way fight between Cameron Crick (Class X BMW M2), Tyler Mecklem (Class A2 Ford Mustang GT), Josh Muggleton (A2 Chev Camaro) and Mark Caine (X M4).

Muggleton revelled in the tricky conditions to take a narrow win over Crick while just behind them Caine was just ahead of Mecklem. They were followed by Chris Sutton (Mitsubishi Evo X) who won Class A1 over Michael Osmond (BMW M135i) by 0.7s. Alan Jarvis (Class C VW Polo GTi) was also on the lead lap.

Attrition was high. Grant Inwood (Subaru Impreza WRX STi) was out on the first lap with steering damage, and Dean Lillee (BMW M140i) pitted just after. Iain Sherrin BMW M4 had yet another tyre go on his M4 and stopped at Turn 2.

Brent Peters (B2 Holden Commodore) also stopped and that meant a safety car. There was a second one towards the end when the Zaki Wazir/Tom Shaw BMW 1M stopped at Turn 11.

Earlier in Race 3, it was a battle between Dean Campbell in the M2 and Simon Hodges (sharing with Caine). Hodges was ahead until Campbell passed him on Lap 27 and won by a second.

Muggleton and Hadrian Morrall (Mustang) battle for third until contact at Turn 1 spun the latter. He still finished fourth behind the Camaro while Sutton won his battle over Paul Buccini (M140i) who spun off at Turn 3 just minutes before the end.