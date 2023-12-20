Ford Motor Company’s President Jim Farley sampled the power of a Mustang Supercar at Calder Park Raceway earlier this week.

Farley was in Australia for a tour of various Ford production facilities, motorsport and sponsorship partners.

An accomplished racer in his own right, Farley was blown away by his Supercars experience, calling the Monster Energy Mustang a “driver’s car.”

“This is a dream come true for a CEO to be out here banging out laps with the best in the world … on the wrong side of the car!” said the American-based Ford CEO.

“It’s a great race car. So much more fun than the modern race cars I’ve driven. That is all about the driver.”

The Calder event was attended by all five Mustang Supercars race teams, including the likes of Australian Ford icon Dick Johnson.

Also at Calder was the representatives from AFL team the Geelong Cats, including club captain Patrick Dangerfield and coach Chris Scott.

During his visit to Australia, Jim also visited the F-150 re-manufacturing facility, meeting with the Ford engineering team and the RMA Automotive team leading the left-to right-hand re-manufacturing project, which is the one only of its kind in the Ford world.

He met with employees and leaders from across the business, and visited Ford Australia’s recently opened National Parts Distribution Centre, located next to the F-150 re-manufacturing centre in Mickleham, Victoria.

Jim was joined on the trip by Kay Hart, President of Ford International Markets Group, and Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance Motorsport.