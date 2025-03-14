Starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, the film follows the fortunes of a failing team and its fortunes as it parachutes in a veteran racer alongside a bright young rookie.

Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, dubbed ‘the best driver that never was’ whose F1 career ended after a crash in the 1990s.

Three decades later, he’s living out of a van competing in GT racing when he’s contacted by a former teammate, now running an F1 team, to return to the big time and help save the ApexGP operation, while mentoring its other driver, Joshua Pearce, played by Idris.

Production began in 2023, and received unprecedented access to teams, drivers, and F1 itself. That saw Lewis Hamilton sign on as an executive producer, working alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and director Joseph Kosinski.

The film is set for release internationally in June.