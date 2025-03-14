A total of six cars across three teams have been slapped with 10-place grid penalties before cars have even turned a wheel in Melbourne.

Rodin, Trident, and DAMS have all been stung after being found to have breached the FIA Sporting Regulations and Formula 2 Technical Regulations.

Specifically, the trio of operations were found to have fitted an air pressure sensor to the car during testing in Bahrain last month.

Ahead of cars hitting the track in Albert Park this weekend, Stewards have ruled on the matter.

“Cars 11, 16, 17 and 23 were found with an air pressure sensor installed via the drilling of holes in the diffusor to convey the airflow beneath it into the pipeline of the pressure sensor, modifying a standard part in the process,” a Formula 2 statement noted.

The drivers of the cars in question were Jak Crawford (DAMS), Christian Mansell (Rodin), Alex Dunne (Rodin), and Max Exterson (Trident).

Mansell has since stepped back from motorsport due to personal reasons, his place taken by Amaury Cordeel.

The teams were penalised €10,000 (AUD $17,000) per car for the breach.

It was also determined that, since the use of the sensor benefited the team as a whole, both entries from each operation will serve a 10-place penalty.

The Stewards didn’t stop there.

“The Stewards strongly recommended that all teams involved be restricted to two days of running during the upcoming in-season test in Sakhir, Bahrain,” the statement advised.

“They added that it should be at the discretion of the Championship promoter to determine which day they will be prevented from running.

“Finally, the Stewards strongly recommended that the Technical Delegate issue a Technical Bulletin for Bahrain in-season testing, allowing teams the opportunity to apply for permission to use similar sensors for the duration of the test, and that the Technical Delegate should not accept applications from DAMS Lucas Oil, Rodin Motorsport or TRIDENT.”