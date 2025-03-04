The Aussie was set for his first full season in the second-tier category with Rodin Motorsport which would have kicked off in Melbourne next week.

However it appears he will not be on the grid at Albert Park after all, having announced an indefinite break from racing on social media.

“Just to let you know for personal reasons I have decided to step away from racing for a little while,” he wrote. “Will keep you updated as to future plans.”

Mansell has been making steady progress on the F1 ladder system in recent years after debuting in FIA F3 back in 2022.

He was 12th in his first full F3 season in 2023 and a regular podium finisher with ART Grand Prix last season before ending up fifth in the points.

He also made his F2 debut towards the end of last season with Trident ahead of what would have been a full campaign this year.

There is currently no indication as to what has prompted Mansell’s decision to step away from racing.