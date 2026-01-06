The famous entry-level category has switched its national series from Motorsport Australia to the AASA for this season.

That will see the revival of a proper Australian Formula Ford Championship after MA scaled the category back during its push to introduce Formula 4 to Australia in the mid-2010s.

The 2026 AFFC will be contested over eight rounds, six of which will be on the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series bill and the other two on the new AASA Short Track Nationals platform.

The series will open at The Bend on March 13-15 ahead of the first Short Track round on the Druitt layout of Sydney Motorsport Park in late April.

A week later the series will head to Ipswich for the first of two appearances at Queensland Raceway.

SMP gets a second run on the Gardner layout on July 17-18 followed by the second QR appearance a month later.

Winton (September 25-27), Mallala (October 23-24) and Calder Park (November 6-7) round out the season.

“We expect Formula Ford in 2026 to be back to its former glory,” said AASA Competition and Commercial Director Marcos Ambrose.

“AASA values Formula Ford and has put together a fantastic calendar.

“The drivers will get nearly three and a half hours of track time on average per weekend, heaps of live tv, shootout qualifying sessions, long format races, double round weekends, big prizes and plenty of credibility and recognition to race for.

“Formula Ford has proven over the years to be one of the best driver training categories around. It’s very good value for money. Almost every professional driver in Australia today has driven in the class at some stage of their development.

“We have planned the 2026 calendar so it does not clash with Supercar and SRO weekends making it easier for drivers looking to add Formula Ford to their existing race programs. We already have some drivers joining, who intend to race multiple championships in 2026 to speed up their driver development.

“Even though car counts are up on 2025, more teams have joined and existing teams have built extra cars to meet the demand – so there are still cars, teams and drives available. All you have to do is call the AASA hotline and we will help you get racing.”

2026 AASA Australian Formula Ford Championship calendar