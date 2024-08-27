The team has Queensland Raceway booked for next Monday when it had planned on holding its final allocated test day of the season ahead of the endurance races.

However, following confirmation that the funeral for ex-T8 engineer Little will be held on the same day, the team has changed its plans.

It will now test at QR on Tuesday using a booking under PremiAir Racing to run its two Red Bull Camaros, as well as the Supercheap Auto-backed wildcard entry that will feature at the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000.

All teams are set to test between now and Sandown with Matt Chahda Motorsport in action at Winton today with the T8 Camaro that it will run as a wildcard.

Winton is also booked next Monday and Tuesday for the southern Supercars teams.