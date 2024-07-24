Alfa Romeo Sauber has finally revealed the livery which Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will carry throughout the 2022 Formula 1 season.
Alfa Romeo Sauber has finally revealed the livery which Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will carry throughout the 2022 Formula 1 season.
Try our daily email, The best way to get your news first, fast and free!
Copyright © 2023 Speedcafe.com. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Copyright © 2023 Speedcafe.com This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Copyright © 2023 Speedcafe.com This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.