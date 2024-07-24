Take a corner by corner look at the 4.95km circuit the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship will use when it visits The Bend Motorsport Park in August.
Take a corner by corner look at the 4.95km circuit the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship will use when it visits The Bend Motorsport Park in August.
Try our daily email, The best way to get your news first, fast and free!
Copyright © 2023 Speedcafe.com. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Copyright © 2023 Speedcafe.com This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Copyright © 2023 Speedcafe.com This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.