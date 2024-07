Take a detailed look at the aero updates that the Ford Mustang Supercars will carry for the remainder of the 2023 Supercars season.

Supercars today approved a raft of changes to the Mustangs amid an ongoing battle to find parity with the Chevrolet Camaro.

Those changes include changes to the front bar, side skirts and the rear wing, in a bid to optimise the aero balance of the Mustang.

Full details of the changes can be found here while the below images showcase the updated aero.