Take a look at the best images as Oscar Piastri made his official debut with McLaren as he gears up for his rookie Formula 1 campaign in 2023.

The Australian was in action as part of the post-season test in Abu Dhabi, logging over 100 laps.

It wasn't entirely trouble-free, with a power unit sensor issue halting his progress briefly in the morning.

However, that was soon rectified and the balance of the day was untroubled for the 21-year-old who described it as a “building block” for next season.

Take a look at how the day unfolded for Piastri.