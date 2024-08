Jack Doohan will race alongside Pierre Gasly for Alpine in the 2025 F1 world championship.

It completes a rise through the ranks that started in karting and saw him enjoy success in Formula 3 and Formula 2.

A former Red Bull junior, the Australian switched to the Alpine Academy for 2022 and quickly became its leading light.

He's been the squad's official reserve driver since 2023 and, next year, will become the 19th Australian to have competed in the world championship.