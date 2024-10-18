The five-time Bathurst 1000 champion jumped shipped from Triple Eight at the end of 2022 to join the plucky Grove squad in a multi-faceted role.

His first deal saw him partner David Reynolds at Bathurst last year while also playing a mentoring role with then-rookie Matt Payne.

This year Tander was switched into Payne’s car for the endurance races while continuing the mentorship.

The West Aussie has now renewed his deal with Grove Racing on what is named as a “long-term” basis, which will include both co-driving and working as a “strategic advisor”.

The latter of those roles will see him mentor both Payne and new rookie signing Kai Allen, who will replace Richie Stanaway in the #26 Mustang next season.

“I’m excited to extend my relationship with Grove Racing into the future,” said Tander.

“I said when I initially joined the team that I had belief in where the team was headed, and nothing has changed there, hence it was an easy decision to continue with the team.

“With Matt Payne continuing to flourish and the addition of Kai Allen joining the team in 2025, I see this as an opportunity share my experience and Supercars knowledge with them both, not only in regards to driving, but managing the entire race weekend and season.

“It’s important to me to mentor young drivers in our sport, and obviously in our team.

“It’s a tough championship and both Matt and Kai need to walk their own journey in their own careers.

“However, if I can help them try not to make the same mistakes I did when I was at that stage of my career, then I believe that will put them in good stead to achieve the levels of success that we know they are capable of.

“I wasn’t fortunate to have that mentor type when I was at the beginning of my career, and hopefully I can help accelerate some of the learnings required to succeed in Supercars.

“The team is still a young team, there is a long way to go for this team to realise its potential, and I want to be part of that.

“The team has won some races in the last few years, but turning race wins into a championship tilt is the next challenge. With such a young driver line up next year, there are solid foundations to build upon. It is an exciting prospect to be part of.”

Grove Racing CEO Troy Bundy said Tander is playing an “essential” role in the development of the ambitious team.

“Garth is an invaluable member of our leadership team, working closely with David Cauchi and Grant McPherson to achieve our strategic objectives,” he said.

“His role is crucial not only in reinforcing our on-track success but also in advancing our commercial initiatives to support the program’s overall goals.

“Garth’s contributions are essential in driving our current projects forward and laying a strong foundation for future growth and innovation. His expertise and strategic insights significantly enhance our team’s effectiveness and position us for sustained success.”

Tander and Payne endured a rollercoaster Bathurst 1000 last weekend, claiming provisional pole on Friday, before becoming the only DNF of the race on Sunday when Payne crashed at The Cutting.