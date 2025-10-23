Ambrose will be the guest of honour for the second annual Pirtek Legends Night at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa on Friday, October 24.

It’s hoped that more than $150,000 will be raised for Motorsport Ministries, with a series of auctions to go live at the dinner thanks to partner Lloyds Auctions.

CLICK HERE to find out more and cast your bid.

A variety of auction items have been listed, from Supercars-related experiences to a range of memorabilia.

Among the items is a one-off helmet from Supercars champion Brodie Kostecki, a flag signed by all the champions of the modern Supercars era 1993-2024, and Shane van Gisbergen’s NASCAR pole suit from Sonoma earlier this year.

One of the highly-prized itmes ia an original version of the Pirtek Enduro Cup signed by all the winners from 2013 to 2019.

2025 Pirtek Legends Night auction list