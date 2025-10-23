Ambrose will be the guest of honour for the second annual Pirtek Legends Night at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa on Friday, October 24.
It’s hoped that more than $150,000 will be raised for Motorsport Ministries, with a series of auctions to go live at the dinner thanks to partner Lloyds Auctions.
CLICK HERE to find out more and cast your bid.
A variety of auction items have been listed, from Supercars-related experiences to a range of memorabilia.
Among the items is a one-off helmet from Supercars champion Brodie Kostecki, a flag signed by all the champions of the modern Supercars era 1993-2024, and Shane van Gisbergen’s NASCAR pole suit from Sonoma earlier this year.
One of the highly-prized itmes ia an original version of the Pirtek Enduro Cup signed by all the winners from 2013 to 2019.
2025 Pirtek Legends Night auction list
- One-of-a-kind race-worn Brodie Kostecki helmet
- Wave the chequered flag at the 2025 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500
- Exclusive JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa presidential suite
- Boat maintenance package from The Boat Works
- Return trip to Highlands Park and ride in Aston Martin Vulcan
- Signed V8 Supercars champions chequered flag 1993–2024
- Three-day on-track PIRTEK corporate and JW Marriott package at 2026 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500
- Lunch with multiple AFL premiership player & coach Chris Scott
- Private VIP Dick Johnson Racing dinner for four
- Extremely rare AJS R7 vintage motorcycle
- Norwell Motorplex corporate day for 15 people
- PIRTEK Cup trophy signed by all the winners 2013–2019
- Shane van Gisbergen Sonoma pole-winning NASCAR suit
- Signed wheel/tyre from Marcos Ambrose 2012 winning NASCAR
- Stand on the start line for a Top Fuel event
- Private jet and corporate hospitality at 2026 Bathurst 1000
