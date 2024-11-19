Chevrolet Racing took out the manufacturers’ gong for the second year running along with the drivers’ title for Will Brown and teams’ title for GM homologation squad Triple Eight.

That leaves GM unbeaten across all titles in the Gen3 era, following Brodie Kostecki and Erebus’ success last year, something the local arm is proud of.

“From everyone here at GM we’d like to congratulate Will, Broc Feeney and the entire team at Red Bull Ampol Racing for a superb year behind the wheel of the Chevrolet Camaro,” said Chevrolet Racing general manager Chris Payne.

“This year’s championship has been hard fought, and to see the title go down to the last round in Adelaide was fantastic to watch, and a very popular win for Will.

Featured Videos

“For Chevrolet (GM ANZ) to win the manufacturers’ title for a second consecutive year, in the new Gen3 era, is something we’re extremely proud of and would like to thank all the teams and our technical partners, in particular KRE Race Engines, for contributing to the success of the Camaro on track.”

The Chevrolet teams scored 16 of the 24 race wins on offer in 2024, including the Bathurst 1000 thanks to Erebus duo Kostecki and Todd Hazelwood.

That wasn’t quite the same level of dominance as seen in the first Gen3 season, when Camaros won 22 of 28 races, thanks to parity work that helped level the playing field for 2024.

“Each team in pit lane has put in some exceptional performances this year and we must acknowledge and say a huge congratulations to Brodie, Todd and the entire Erebus Motorsport crew for their perfect performance to win the Great Race in Bathurst,” Payne added.

“To see Matt Stone Racing pick up not one but two race wins this season is a testament to the strength and direction of this smaller Queensland-based outfit and we look forward to working with MSR and being part of their future journey moving forward.”