Heat 1 at Toowoomba Speedway had Night 2 winner Lockie McHugh off the pole, but Brock Hallett was having none of it as he shot from the second row on the start to take the lead by Turn 2.

McHugh paced himself perfectly to run back on Hallet, trading slide jobs for the lead but Hallett was too strong, taking the win by three car lengths from the #NQ7.

Kalib Henry had an up and down night, putting his car upside down in hot laps but taking third in the heat for the talented young American.

Heat 2 was all Carson Macedo, but there was no love for the other American in the field Sheldon Haudenschild from Daniel Sayre who forced his way past on Lap 2 to take second place.

The yellows flew for Alex Attard with five laps to run after a spin, closing the field up once again.

The running order in the top three did not change, with Macedo taking the victory.

Ryan Newton led Heat 3 until five laps to go when Queensland young gun Jy Corbet picked his pocked for the lead, which he did not relinquish with Newton second and Harry Stewart in third.

Heat 4 had Jock Goodyer, Justin Peck and Luke Oldfield in action and Oldfield wasted no time in showing his hand, splitting the front row on Lap 1 to take the lead in a three-wide manoeuvre.

Peck tagged the wall while running third, dropping a position to countryman Chase Randall with three to go.

Oldfield would win comfortably on the tricky track, from Goodyer and Randall in an ominous sign for the rest of the field.

Mitch Dumsney and Jordyn Charge were off the front row in Heat 5 and Charge made a decisive move into the lead in Turn 1 which he never relinquished with Dumsney finishing second and Jessie Attard with a solid run into third.

The final heat race of the weekend had Aaron Reutzel and Cody Maroske off the from row, but it was all eyes on Matt Dumsney who drove as well as he had all weekend to move into second.

Almost every driver was having issues with the cushion, particularly in Turn 4, but Reutzel locked in the win from Dumsney with Maroske in third and Cam Waters in a solid run to fourth.

Reutzel had arguably the quote of the night after the race, saying, “I’ve drunk way too many beers and smoked way too many cigarettes for a track like that, that wore me out. The car was a bit evil and man, this thing is a tough racetrack”.

The C main was won comfortably by Randy Morgan from Kevin Titman and Kaydon Iverson, with only the top two advancing to the B main.

The Main Dash was hard-fought, with McHugh, Goodyer and Newton fighting hard for pole position in the $30,000-to-win feature.

Brent Kratzmann had a rough end to the dash, fighting hard with Aaron Reutzel and ending upside down with plenty of work to do to repair the damage with the Feature race less than 30 minutes away.

McHugh would take the dash win to start in first position for the main event, with Goodyer alongside with Newton and defending event champion Cody Maroske making up the second row.

The Last Chance showdown had Attard and Cam Waters from the front row, with Attard taking control immediately.

Ultimately, Attard, Chase Randall, Daniel Sayre and Matt Dumsney would take the final positions in the Feature race with Cam Waters missing a transfer position by one spot.

With 20 cars in the feature race for $30,000, at the green flag, Goodyer dropped the hammer and railed the top side of the track to take the lead while Newton was unlucky to spin out of a top five position after light contact with McHugh.

A full restart ensued with the same result, Goodyer taking the lead, but with 35 laps on the board it would be a long race.

Attard was the next to bring out the yellows, tagging the wall and damaging the #55.

The big movers back in the pack were Marcus Dumsney and Macedo, moving to third and fourth and closing on leaders until the red flag came out for Cody Maroske who flipped with 23 laps to run.

Macedo continued his run to start reeling in Goodyer and McHugh who had cleared out on the field, assisted by a yellow flag for a stranded Justin Peck with 10 laps left.

McHugh began to fade with Macedo and Corbet moving onto the podium and with two laps left Kratzmann spun to give the race a fitting green-white-chequers grandstand finish.

Goodyer was in a league of his own on the restart and ran away with the $30,000 victory from Jy Corbet and Carson Macedo in third.

The usually reserved Goodyer celebrated with doughnuts on the front straight, saying “I wanted to get to the front and control the race, I knew that’s what I needed to do, and it allowed me pick my way through the traffic.

“I finally feel like I have a car under me here, it’s the first time I have felt it for a while – this is one of the biggest wins of my career, I’m thrilled to get the win for this team.

“It’s awesome to get this good result, just great for the team.”

With the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic and the Australian title in the next two weeks, Goodyer has made himself a favourite to go back-to-back in the A1 after a dominating win in Toowoomba.