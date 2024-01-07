Toowoomba Speedway cooled off as misty rain settled in towards the end of qualifying, delaying proceedings significantly.

The format for Saturday was considerably different to Friday night, and predominantly based around amassing points to get into the feature.

Points were awarded for qualifying positions (split between two flights, with the first six positions inverted), and points awarded for positions gained in the six heat races.

The top 16 in points after the heats moves directly to the Feature race, while positions 17-34 race in the B main with the top four advancing to the feature.

Flight 1 of qualifying saw Lockie McHugh set QuickTime with a blistering 11.34s, nearly three tenths clear of Jordyn Charge in second.

The first American was night one Winner Carson Macedo, back in 11th with Sheldon Haudenschild behind him in 12th.

Flight 2 was almost completed with only four cars left to make their qualifying runs, when the rain set in to disrupt the session.

The session restarted nearly an hour-and-a-half later.

Brent Kratzmann was the QuickTime setter with Taylor Prosser, Cam Waters and Mitch Dumsney not far behind, which for Waters was a solid bounce back after a dismal Night 1 at Toowoomba.

Heat one saw Brock Hallett win from outside of the front row, but the big mover was QuickTime holder McHugh, who picked up four positions after starting sixth courtesy of the invert.

Sheldon Haudenschild took second, with New South Welshmen Mick Saller and Jessie Attard picking up top five results.

Heat 2 saw American Teenager Chase Randall off the front row, with Macedo and Jordyn Charge further back in the inverted top six.

Randall would go on to win from countryman Macedo, with Dylan Menz and Jordyn Charge picking up a couple of positions.

Heat 3 had Kevin Titman, Daniel Sayre and the A1 of Jock Goodyer and Cody Maroske on show.

Sayre led from flag to flag from Maroske who put a hard pass around the outside of Jy Corbet to take second and Jock Goodyer in fourth.

Matt Dumsney took the win in Heat 4 by only 0.052s from Tyler Stralow after pass on the finish line with Brent Kratzmann fighting hard for third position. The surprise of the race was Sammy Walsh fading from the top six to finish well down the order.

Justin Peck took a convincing win in Heat 5 from Luke Oldfield and Night 1 podium placer Nick Whell.

The rain began to fall once again toward the end of Heat 5, but not enough to stop proceedings.

Americans Kalib Henry and Aaron Reutzel were the class of the field in the final heat for the night, with Reutzel emerging with the win after starting from the second row.

Marcus Dumsney was the quiet achiever picking up three positions from Alex Orr, with Cam Waters dropping one position to finish sixth behind Kennedy.

The B main was scheduled for 15 laps with four Americans surprisingly starting, including night one winner Macedo, Haudenschild, Randall and Peck with Brock Hallett also in the last chance showdown.

Several restarts gave Hallet the chance to chase down pole-sitter Macedo, but he couldn’t put the car into a position that was quick enough to pass the Californian.

Macedo would go on to win and transfer to position 17 in the feature, with the remaining transfer positions going to Hallet, Haudenschild and Justin Peck.

Brent Kratzmann would start from pole as the high points earner with Lockie McHugh alongside.

A fast racetrack after the mid event rain made it difficult to pass, and a mid-race sprinkle kept the race surface from slickening off in traffic.

The result was a fairly one lane racetrack, with the middle being the place to be, however some drivers were trying the low line just to be able to pass.

Kratzmann was caught behind Cam waters in traffic, which allowed McHugh to slide past on Lap 16.

Newton almost made contact with Kratzmann as he passed the pole-sitter for second, and Jock Goodyer was looking threatening in fourth before making a decisive move with four laps to go to take third from Kratzmann.

A rare feature without a yellow flag put McHugh in a position to dominate and he went on to win from young gun Ryan Newton and Jock Goodyer finishing third.

“Nice to get the win, hopefully the track crew can get a bit of work in on the surface before tomorrow and the fans can come out and see a really good race,” McHugh said from the podium.

“Some of the lapped guys were racing you pretty hard there, but I managed to get through it clean and bring home the win.”

The $30,000 to win final night at Toowoomba Speedway for the Red-Hot Summer Showdown will be on Sunday night.