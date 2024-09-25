Baily Hall has his best result in Porsche Carrera Cup Italia. Zack Scoular had his second best result in British F4, but Alex Ninovic had his worse.

Porsche Carrera Cup Italia

After racing at Sandown in the fifth round of the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup, Hall rejoined BeDriver for Round 9 and 10 of the Italian Porsche season at the Vallelunga Autodrome.

After he familiarised himself with his first look at the track, and practice, qualifying was interrupted with a red flag. With one lap to nab a time, Hall went sixth fastest.

Hall was competitive in Race 1 and with the aid of some drivers being slapped with penalties that ranged from wrong grid place, and irregular contact, Hall finished second. In the later race he was 14th.

Ahead of Rounds 11 and 12 at the Monza Autodromo on October 4-6, Hall currently sits 12th in the points standings.

British F4 Championship

Ninovic (Rodin Motorsport) and Scoular (Xcel Motorsport) were strong in qualifying and started Race 1 from third and sixth respectively. Ninovic jumped to second off the start, ahead of two of his teammates while Scoular was able to join in the battle for second.

However, there was contact on the track and both Ninovic and Scoular pitted to repair damage. They were classified 20th and 22nd respectively, while Ninovic picked up a point for posting the fastest lap.

There was a start line stall which caused an immediate red flag in Race 2. After a subsequent restart, poor weather and visibility caused it to be red flagged again, then initially postponed and later cancelled.

The third race went ahead, again in wet conditions, and behind the safety car. It appear again when Ninovic found one of the gravel traps. The race resumed with 9mins to go with Scoular finishing fifth.

Brands Hatch on October 5-6 will be the venue for the 10th and final round with Ninovic second in the points and Scoular 15th.