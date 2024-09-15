Hamilton will start from the lane after Mercedes elected to take new power unit elements for the seven-time world champion.

The decision comes after a failure at the Australian Grand Prix left him short of power units to complete the season.

“Lewis will take a new Power Unit ahead of today’s race and will therefore start from the pitlane,” Mercedes confirmed.

“Having lost a Power Unit in Australia earlier this season, we knew we would have to introduce a new Power Unit into the pool for Lewis at some point this season.

“We’ve opted to do so today.”

Hamilton won’t be alone in the pit lane with Alpine also making the decision to introduce new elements into Esteban Ocon’s pool.

Both Alpines will take the race start with penalties, with Pierre Gasly having been excluded from qualifying after his car was found to have exceeded the maximum fuel flow rate.

That will leave the Frenchman 18th and last on the grid, behind Zhou Guanyu who actually qualified 19th in Saturday’s session.

Like Alpine and Mercedes, Sauber opted to introduce new power unit elements for the Chinese driver, a third energy store and third control electronics specifically.

That resulted in a rear-of-grid penalty, a fate that was known in Free Practice 3.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix begins at 21:00 AEST.

Azerbaijan GP: Starting Grid

1. Charles Leclerc

Ferrari 2. Oscar Piastri

McLaren 3. Carlos Sainz

Ferrari 4. Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing 5. George Russell

Mercedes 6. Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing 7. Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin 8. Franco Colapinto

Williams 9. Alex Albon

Williams 10. Oliver Bearman

Haas 11. Yuki Tsunoda

RB 12. Nico Hulkenberg

Haas 13. Lance Stroll

Aston Martin 14. Daniel Ricciardo

RB 15. Lando Norris

McLaren 16. Valtteri Bottas

Sauber 17. Zhou Guanyu

Sauber 18. Pierre Gasly

Alpine

Lewis Hamilton and Esteban Ocon to start from pit lane.