The Porsche Centre Melbourne Motorsport driver won the three races in Darwin and Race 1 in Sydney beforehand and now has six wins from his last six starts after the fourth round.

In outright and the Equity-One Pro class, Jones won ahead of Garth Walden Racing's Dylan O'Keeffe and TekworkX Motorsport's David Russell. In the meantime, Adrian Flack won both races in SP Tools Pro-Am and finished the round ahead of Rodney Jane and Matt Belford.

The second longer race of the weekend was part of the Endurance Cup. Jones was best away at the start and was able to build a lead over McElrea Racing's Jackson Walls and was never headed.

Walls held second throughout the 45min enduro, never more than 3.0s and just 1.9s adrift at finish. PCMM's Fabian Coulthard was third, a further 8.9s away after he slipped past O'Keeffe mid-race.

Behind O'Keeffe, Russell was fifth in front of Russell, Marco Giltrap and Bayley Hall in seventh. The latter was penalised 5.0s for track limit infringements and relegated to 11th behind Dale Wood, David Wall, Nash Morris and Angelo Mouzouris. Garth Walden and Tom McLennan and Garth Tander were also recipients of similar penalties and placed 17th and 18th.

Flack scored his 11th straight Pro-Am class win and was 19th outright. Belford had to fight off Slavin for second by 0.19s with Jane only 0.24s behind them.

Jones completed his Sydney sweep with another lights-to-flag victory in Race 3. He led home O'Keeffe. Coulthard crossed the line 5.2s behind them after he diced with and passed Russell. But a 5.0s penalty for a driving infringement, dropped him to sixth.

Russell crossed the line in front of Walls and Tander. Mouzouris finished seventh from Giltrap who was 4th early, Hall, Ryder Quinn, Morris, Glen Wood, Wall and Marcos Flack who was off at Turn 4 with Nick McBride on the opening lap. Adrian Flack won the Pro-Am again, this time ahead of Jane and Belford.

Jones' championship lead provisionally is by 145 points over Walls with Russell nine points further away. Flack leads Slavin and Jane in the Pro-Am class where they will need to drop their worst round before to the end of the season.

The fifth round of the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship will be held at the Sandown 500 on September 13-15.