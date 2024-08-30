The Ford Mustang pilot set his time in the first of two sessions for the round that is an optional two-driver event, and he edged out series points leader Josh Haynes (Mustang) by 0.16s.

“We have had a few issues today with the car throughout the practice sessions, but it was awesome to be able to get the car hooked up for qualifying and put down that ripper lap,” Hayman enthused.

Third fastest was Brad Gartner ahead of fellow Chev Camaro steerers Tyler Cheney and his teammate father Graham. Then followed Mustang drivers Nick Bates, Des Collier, Josh Thomas, and Mark Crutcher with Hayden Jackson (Dodge Challenger) able complete the top 10.

The second session was for the guest codrivers where Super2 driver Jarrod Hughes was the quickest in the Tyler Cheney Camaro. Hughes pipped Tim Brook (Gartner Camaro) by 0.036s with Jordan Cox (Crutcher Mustang) third.

Just 0.08s away was Elliot Barbour (Collier Mustang), in front of Todd Hazelwood (Thomas Mustang), Sam Bates in his father Nick's Mustang, Zach Bates (Graham Cheney Camaro), Chase Hoy (John Holinger Camaro), Nick Lange (Steve Wilson Camaro) and Hugh McAlister (Peter Hadley Camaro).

Australian Drivers Championship

Championship leader Damon Sterling edged out former series winner Dean Crooke after four practice session with the two split by 0.6s. They were half a second better than Tickford Racing's Brad Vaughan in his first outing in the Hyper Racer X1 race car, Brenton Davey, Lucas Stasi, Luke Klaver, Niko French, Hamish Leighton and Hayden Crossland.

Legend Cars Australia

Lachlan Ward was the fastest, 0.23s clear of Riley Skinner. Third was Robert Hogan from Ryan Pring, and Aiden Williams, all covered by 0.45s. Shane Tate, 2023 TA2 champ Dylan Thomas, Ben Goodridge, Lincoln Pope and Bruce Duckworth rounded out the top 10 of the 27 entered.

Formula RX8

Joint championship leader Brock Paine was dominant after four practice session with a 2.3s buffer on his nearest rival. Geoff Connell was the best of the rest, just in front of TCR driver Brad Harris.

Jackson Shaw, Thomas Derwent and Justin Lewis were next best ahead of Ayrton Filippi, Brad's father Bill Harris, Ivan Vantagianto and Terry Lewis. Round 1 winner Rob Boaden was 13th but missed the last session due to an engine failure.

Australian Super TT

In his father Mark's BMW/Chev, Blake Tracey topped the timesheets in Australian Super TT, where Corey Gillett (Nissan S13/Chev) was second ahead of Brent Edwards (Ford Falcon XR6 Turbo). Ryan Bell (Nissan 370Z) was fastest in the over 2.0lt treaded tyre class, with Michael Ricketts the best in 2.0lt in his Nissan Pulsar.

On Saturday the livestream on the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series YouTube channel will commence at 9.55am ACST, and then from 12.30pm AECT, the event will be broadcast on SBS, Fox Sports, Kayo and in New Zealand Sky.