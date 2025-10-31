The Big Rigs join the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series for the first time at the Winton Wrap on a mega end-of-year AASA-sanctioned extravaganza.

“I first got into the truck racing scene back when I was only five years old,” Steven recalled.

“My dad [Charlie Zammit] built their first truck to go racing in 1989 and I finally got the opportunity to race in 2002. I was 17 and it was at Mallala Motorsport Park in the Co-drivers’ Championship.”

Steven has raced several trucks over the years and included the SRZ Racing Kenworth W900, the SRZ Kenworth T401, Team Quality’s W900, T404 and the New Punisher T409. He has also driven the Fate Racing’s Diamond T Reo and W900, and Barry Butwell’s Mack in a teams’ race.

Steven stands alone as the most winning driver in the category after he eclipsed the Australian record of the late Rodney Crick 12 months ago.

His record currently stands at seven Australian Championship, two New Zealand Championships, and a Trans Tasman series where he teamed with Beau Hewat and Rob Waters.

He first won the Australian title in 2009 and then in 2013 and 2015. He scored two in a row in 2017 and 2018 and another in 2022 and 2024. In 2023 he missed out due to his truck not being cleared by customs for the first round after racing in NZ.

“There are many to choose from, my highlights would be the two New Zealand Championships in 2012 and 2013 – and to do the double in 2013 with the Australian Championship,” Zammit reflected.

“The thing I love most about racing is the challenges to make trucks do something they are not designed to do.”

He rates the now-defunct Oran Park and Winton Motor Raceway as his favourite racetracks. He has no other racing experience other than the occasional hire kart growing up. Outside of truck racing, Steven runs the family business Direct Power Steering in Sydney.