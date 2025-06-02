The AASA sanctioned series came to New South Wales to race in western Sydney with nine categories and 170 entries.

The TFH Hire TA2 Muscle Cars Series by Maritimo was the headline act where Tim Brook won all four races.

There was close racing in many of the categories which included the Formula Ford Stars & Renegades, the TFH Legend Cars and Formula Vees.

Other classes on the program were the Australian Drivers’ Championship Hyper Racers, Super TT, the Queensland-based Replica Tourers, Australian Production Cars and the Innovation Race Cars.

Images by AASA / Mpix.