Tones and I, G Flip, and Cyril will all perform on the evening of Saturday, July 6 in the NTI Townsville 500 precinct.

Hailing from Victoria's Mornington Peninsula, Tones and I is a five-time ARIA award winner.

Her breakout hit Dance Monkey went six-times platinum in the United States, making her the first female artist to reach two billion streams on Spotify with one song, while her full-length debut, Welcome To The Madhouse, topped the Australian Albums Chart in 2021.

G Flip's second album, Drummer, claimed #1 on the ARIA charts following its August 2023 release and propelled them to a headline United States tour.

They are currently on the Drummer Tour which has sold over 50,000 tickets across the world.

Cyril is an Australian DJ and producer whose stardom went international when his remix of Stumblin' In went viral on TikTok in 2023.

It peaked at #2 on the Austrian and German charts, while making the top 10 in Belgium, Poland, Switzerland and the UK.

His latest single, a remix of Simon & Garfunkel's The Sound of Silence, has been played over 100 million times on Spotify, where Cyril amasses 18.6 million monthly listeners.

“This is one of the biggest music line ups we have ever announced for the Townsville event,” said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“We are incredibly proud to be offering fans the opportunity to see three of Australia's most popular acts on stage.

“Concert entry is free with any same day ticket and children of all ages are welcome to attend, which means this really makes the NTI Townsville 500 something for everyone.

“We urge fans to lock in their tickets and get in early to catch Supercars race on Saturday afternoon before venturing in for one of our biggest ever nights of entertainment in North Queensland.”

The 2024 NTI Townsville 500 takes place from July 5-7.