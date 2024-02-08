With the launch of this year's TCR season, Honda and D'Alberto aim to drive awareness to the wonderful work that the Starlight Children's Foundation does through a series of events, fundraising opportunities and hospital visits throughout the year.

Starlight Children's Foundation brings joy to sick kids who face the pain, fear and stress of serious illness. They do it through national hospital and community programs such as the Starlight Express Room and Captain Starlight where they work closely with health professionals to bring the fun and laughter that is essential to sick kids' health and wellbeing.

D'Alberto went into the TCR International Series at Sydney Motorsport Park last November in the brand new FL5 Civic Type R. It proved to be the fastest car in the final round of the series at Bathurst.

For this season, the Civic will boast a new, special livery. The Starlight Children's Foundation logo will be displayed prominently on the roof, to create awareness for the organisation.

“The work Starlight does to bring happiness to sick kids and their families is only made possible through the generosity of the community and partners like Honda Australia and Tony D'Alberto. To see Starlight represented on the Honda FL5 Civic Type R is truly spectacular, bringing awareness to our vital hospital and community programs on a national scale” said Starlight State Partnerships Manager, Nathan Reynolds.

“Starlight is a wonderful Australian charity, providing support to sick children and their families during the most difficult times of their lives” said Honda Australia Director Carolyn McMahon. “We are excited to work with Starlight and Tony throughout the 2024 season to create more joy for children and awareness for this wonderful organisation.”