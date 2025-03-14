That’s the view from Percat himself who admits that he would have fought his teammate for victory back in his younger, more fiery days.

Percat played a perfect rear gunner role behind first-time winner Cameron Hill today in the second of four Albert Park races.

The pair found themselves first and second after Hill initially jumped pole-sitter Broc Feeney off the line into Turn 1, before then holding off Feeney, who was trying to retaliate on a high line into Turn 3.

That opened the door for Percat to nip into second, which, for the second day in a row, all but decided the result.

That’s because there was a strict team orders plan in place, similar to what Triple Eight deployed yesterday as Feeney led home Will Brown.

This time around Percat was able to keep the two Triple Eight drivers at bay, allowing Hill to run untroubled at the front as he negotiated two restarts and secured a maiden win.

Speaking post-race, Percat admitted that being a team player wouldn’t have always come naturally to him.

“The old Nick, in 2014, 100 percent [would have fought Hill],” said Percat.

“But like Cam said, we had a good, honest discussion in the truck because it’s about the team game as well.

“Basically it was get through Lap 1. For me, it was whoever was leading off Turn 4. We had a little bit of overlap to Turn 5, but it would have caused an absolute drama through [that corner].

“It would have slowed both of us down and put us under pressure. Even if I got the move done, it would have jeopardised the one-two position on track.”

Percat highlighted how the Jack Le Brocq/Ryan Wood contact was a cautionary tale.

“It was all about just keeping it clean, ” he said. “When I looked at the replay [of the crash], I assumed they tried to go side-by-side through Turn 5 at the start. It’s just so risky there.

“I thought I had really good car speed, but you never know what Cam could be conserving or what it was.

“And actually we were a little bit different in set-up, so I was a little bit stronger in the middle part of the lap and then Cam was probably a little bit better at the start of the lap.

“It was cool. It made it easier for me to try and fend off Will, because the gap [to Hill] would naturally appear, and then I was able to drive back up [to Hill] through the high speed [section].”