It's been a rapid six-week build for tonight's event, which came after the demise of Sydney's Eastern Creek Speedway – leaving a prime time January hole in the Sprintcar calendar.

It prompted leading broadcaster Gavin White, former national Sprintcar champion Jamie Veal, and race team owner Matt Eastham to decide to band together and run their own event.

“When Sydney closed the Australian Open, which was scheduled for this weekend, was scrapped, we started talking about what might be possible,” White told Speedcafe.

“Jeff Drew was good enough to believe in us and has given us the keys and said go your hardest. Like so many in this industry we want to try and make a positive impact.”

The event has been catered to look after fans and the race teams that compete, with a $10,000 winner's purse, and a guaranteed minimum $1000 payout for A-main starters.

A special free fan zone has been set up with merchandise and amusements from mid-afternoon.

“We're trying to make the night memorable and give the paying punter what they want – a great show all done inside three and a half hours,” White said.

“We're testing the waters – let's see if we can execute it.”

Forty-nine cars have nominated for the International, headlined by American World of Outlaws stars Sheldon Haudenschild, Carson Macedo and Aaron Reutzel, as well as Aussie Outlaws regular James McFadden.

But the man everyone will have to catch is reigning Australian Sprintcar champion Jock Goodyer, who is in the form of his career.

Goodyer dominated the post-Christmas Speed Week series, winning three of the five events, and last Sunday took a commanding victory in the $30,000-to-win Toowoomba Red Hot Summer Shootout.

“On current form if you're beating Jock you will likely be winning the event,” White said.

“To beat Lockie McHugh like he did last week on his home track was something – it's nice to see a guy and his team in such dynamite form.”

The Doolan's Heavy Haulage Avalon International begins a stacked fortnight of speedway action – headlined by the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic and Australian Sprintcar Championships – both to be held at Warrnambool's Premier Speedway.