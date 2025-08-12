All 27 Endurance Cup entries and 54 drivers are on track, including wildcards from Triple Eight, Tickford Racing and Matt Stone Racing.
The test day at Queensland Raceway, which follows the weekend’s Ipswich Super440, is closed to spectators.
However, fans can follow along via live timing below and stay tuned to Speedcafe for updates throughout the day.
2025 Supercars Championship Endurance Cup line-up
|#
|Driver
|Co-driver
|Team
|1
|Will Brown
|Scott Pye
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|2
|Ryan Wood
|Jayden Ojeda
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|3
|Aaron Cameron
|Zak Best
|Blanchard Racing Team
|4
|Cameron Hill
|Cameron McLeod
|Matt Stone Racing
|5
|Rylan Gray (R)
|Lochie Dalton (R)
|Tickford Racing
|6
|Cam Waters
|Mark Winterbottom
|Tickford Racing
|7
|James Courtney
|Jack Perkins
|Blanchard Racing Team
|8
|Andre Heimgartner
|Declan Fraser
|Brad Jones Racing
|9
|Jack Le Brocq
|Jarrod Hughes (R)
|Erebus Motorsport
|10
|Nick Percat
|Tim Slade
|Matt Stone Racing
|12
|Jaxon Evans
|Jack Smith
|Brad Jones Racing
|14
|Bryce Fullwood
|Brad Vaughan
|Brad Jones Racing
|17
|Will Davison
|Tony D’Alberto
|Dick Johnson Racing
|18
|Anton De Pasquale
|Harri Jones (R)
|Team 18
|19
|Matt Payne
|Garth Tander
|Grove Racing
|20
|David Reynolds
|Lee Holdsworth
|Team 18
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Fabian Coulthard
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|26
|Kai Allen
|Dale Wood
|Grove Racing
|31
|James Golding
|David Russell
|PremiAir Racing
|35
|Cameron Crick
|Aaron Seton
|Matt Stone Racing
|38
|Brodie Kostecki
|Todd Hazelwood
|Dick Johnson Racing
|55
|Thomas Randle
|James Moffat
|Tickford Racing
|62
|Richie Stanaway
|Nash Morris (R)
|PremiAir Racing
|88
|Broc Feeney
|Jamie Whincup
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|96
|Macauley Jones
|Jordan Boys
|Brad Jones Racing
|99
|Cooper Murray
|Jobe Stewart (R)
|Erebus Motorsport
|888
|Craig Lowndes
|Zach Bates (R)
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
(R) = Bathurst 1000 rookie
