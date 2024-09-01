Day 2 of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series featured three races for the TFH Hire TA2 Muscle Car Series framed by Hytek. There was one race for each driver and a 25-lap enduro which was reduced to 17 due to time delays in the program.

The enduro was won by Tom Hayman (Ford Mustang) which earned him a $5000 tool prize. He drove the race singlehanded and won ahead of the Cheney/Hughes (Chev Camaro) and series points leader Josh Haynes (Mustang).

The latter was first across the line in Saturday's shortened enduro but was relegated to second behind Hayman with a penalty for a driving breach, issued overnight.

Tyler's dad Graham Cheney and Zach Bates (Camaro) were half a second behind Haynes in fourth. They were well clear of John Holinger/Chas Hoy (Camaro), Mark Crutcher/Jordan Cox (Mustang) and Des Collier/Elliot Barbour (Mustang).

The enduro started with a multi-car pile-up when Tim Brook spun the Brad Gartner Camaro at Turn 6. Hugh McAlister (in Paul Hadley's Camaro) was able to stop in time, but not Hayden Jackson whose Dodge Challenger hit McAlister.

After the Safety Car, Hayman led Haynes, Tyler and Graham Cheney, until the pitstops started with the latter two in for their codrivers on Lap 9.

Hayman stopped a lap before Haynes. While the former retained the race lead after everyone had stopped, Haynes rejoined third behind Hughes.

Brook managed to continue, and after Gartner took over, they finished eighth, in front of Josh Thomas/Todd Hazelwood (Mustang), Jason Pryde (Camaro), Michael Coulter (Mustang) and Brett Niall/Clint Harvey (Camaro).

Earlier in the guest driver sprint race, Brook took the early lead off pole sitter Hughes. Hazelwood who had also taken Hughes, passed Brook for the lead during Lap 2 and Hughes followed suit.

Hazelwood continued in front until a steering rack problem allowed Hughes to take the lead. Brook, who was on old tyres, fell to seventh as Barbour and Cox both passed Hazelwood while Bates and Hoy were fifth and sixth.

In the regular driver race, Gartner led as Haynes made a poor start and ran wide at Turn 6. Haynes quickly made his way to second and shortly after took the lead.

Gartner hit back briefly but Haynes prevailed. Hayman came from the back to third ahead of Tyler and Graham Cheney, Crutcher, Collier, Jackson and Coulter.

The penultimate round is scheduled for Winton Motor Raceway on the first weekend of October.