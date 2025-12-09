Sargent made his IMSA debut this year, finishing second in the GTD division at the Daytona 24. His season also included second in the Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis.

Sargent will return in 2026 in a slightly revised line-up that will be led by owner-driver Adam Adelson and Callum Ilott.

Elliott Skeer will step back from full-time driving, moving into a Daytona-only role.

“I’m very happy to be back with Wright Motorsports again as the endurance driver for 2026,” said Sargent.

“2025 was a year full of new experiences for me with both some highs and lows, and I learned a massive amount throughout my first season in IMSA.

“I’ve gained a lot of knowledge and experience from my first year with the team, and I’m ready to build and improve on that.

“I feel this will be a much better season for us this year and I’m looking forward to putting our mark on this championship.”

Ilott’s appointment has also gone some way to confirming his future in the IndyCar Series.

There has been some uncertainty surrounding Prema Racing and its financial situation, casting doubt over whether it would return in 2026.

In the Wright Motorsports announcement, Ilott said he would be dovetailing his IndyCar program with IMSA.

It marks a reunion between Ilott and Wright Motorsports, having driven with the team in the 2023 Indianapolis 8 Hour.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Wright Motorsports for the full season in GTD alongside my IndyCar season,” said Ilott.

“Having raced with Wright Motorsports once before, I got a taste of how impressive the team is and I’m motivated to continue building on that throughout the year.

“It’s shaping up to be a great season ahead and I can’t wait to get to work with Adam, Elliott, Tom and the whole Wright crew.”

Adelson said Wright Motorsports is well-positioned for the start of the 2026 season, which begins with the Daytona 24.

“I’m extremely excited to get the 2026 season started off with Daytona,” said Adelson.

“We have a new car in the 911 GT3 R Evo, and have been working hard in the off season to be able to extract the most of it as soon as we hit the track.

“I’m also very excited that Callum is joining the team for the full season.

“We’ve been good friends for quite some time and always spoke about how cool it would be to race together, and I’m glad to see that come to fruition.

“For the Rolex 24, we have Tom and Elliott with us, and it’s a driver lineup I know we can count on to bring home a really strong result, hopefully better than last year.”