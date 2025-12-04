The quartet will share the #75 Mercedes-AMG GT3 under the 75 Express moniker in GTD Pro.

It will be Mostert’s first start at Daytona since 2020, when he won the GTLM division with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in a BMW M8 GTE.

Power, meanwhile, makes his long-awaited debut. The two-time IndyCar Series winner was in line to contest the 2023 edition with Habul until his wife fell sick.

“Daytona is one of the most difficult and exciting races on the calendar,” said Engel.

“The ‘American way of racing’, with its many yellow flag phases and special handling, means that the field always stays close together.

“Even cars that are several laps behind can return to the leading lap during the yellow flag phases. In the end, it’s often a real sprint that decides the winner.

“I’m proud to have won this race twice with Mercedes-AMG. In 2026,

“I’ll be competing in the endurance classic for the eighth time, and the goal remains the same: we want to fight for victory.

“To do that, you need a consistent car, a team that has mastered the set-up and strategy, and a driver quartet who remain flawless until the very end.”

Overnight, Mercedes-AMG announced the 75 Express entry among five cars for the multi-class endurance race.

Australian Scott Andrews will return to the Lone Star Racing fold with Ralf Aron, Lin Hodenius, and James Roe Jr. in a GTD entry.

Winward Racing will field two cars, with its #48 GTD Pro entry led by Luca Stolz alongside Jason Hart, Maxime Martin, and Scott Noble. Its other car, the #57 GTD entry, will be driven by Lucas Auer, Indy Dontje, Philip Ellis, and Russell Ward.

The Bartone Bros with GetSpeed entry features a star-studded line-up with the #69 to be shared by Anthony Bartone, Maximilian Gotz, Jules Gounon, and Fabian Schiller.

“The Rolex 24 At Daytona is an absolute highlight at the start of the new racing calendar,” said Stefan Wendl, head of Mercedes-AMG customer racing.

“Our Customer Racing Teams are entering the race with strong line-ups in the GTD Pro and GTD classes.

“We have shown in recent years that the Mercedes-AMG GT3 is absolutely competitive at the Daytona International Speedway.

“Our goal is clear: we want to compete for victory again in the 24-hour race and also play a leading role in the IMSA championship in 2026.

“The chance of a hat-trick gives us additional motivation.”

2026 Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing team line-up, Daytona 24