Late last year, McLaughlin tested with GTP team Porsche Penske Motorsport at Daytona.

That led to rumours of the Kiwi and his IndyCar teammate Josef Newgarden being added to the Porsche 963 stable. However, the Penske squad elected to stay with its three-driver line-up.

Still, McLaughlin will be on the grid, but in a Corvette Z06 GT3.R alongside Charlie Eastwood, Saluh Yoluc, and Mason Filippi in the lowest GTD division.

It will mark the second Daytona campaign for McLaughlin in a Corvette, having joined Trackhouse Racing by TF Sport in 2025.

“It’s an honour to join DXDT Racing for Daytona,” said McLaughlin.

“The Corvette Z06 GT3.R is an impressive machine, and working alongside Charlie, Salih and Mason gives us a really strong package leading into one of the world’s most demanding races.”

Filippi has been named by the team as one of its full-time drivers for the 2026 IMSA SportsCar Championship. His co-driver is still to be confirmed.

“Continuing with Charlie and Salih ensures valuable continuity, Mason solidifies the program for the full year and Scott adds world-class depth to the Daytona roster,” said team boss David Askew.

“Collectively, the lineup reflects one of the strongest and most balanced combinations in DXDT Racing’s history.”

In a social media post, McLaughlin foreshadowed he would have “extracurricular activities” in 2026 outside of IndyCar.

The Daytona 24 takes place on January 25-26 (AEDT).