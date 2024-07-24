The motoring world is in mourning after the <a href="https:\/\/www.speedcafe.com\/2023\/01\/03\/ken-block-dies-in-snowmobile-accident\/">death of legendary driver, stuntman and visionary, Ken Block<\/a>. Here are some of the amazing feats and machinery that Block dazzled with. Vale Ken Block.\n\n[gallery type="paginated" ids="937194,937195,937196,937197,937198,937199,937200,937201,937202,937203,937204,937205,937206,937207,937208,937209,937210,937211,937212,937213,937214,937215,937216,937217,937218,937219,937220"]\n\n \n\n