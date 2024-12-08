Hulkenberg qualified a sensational fourth for Haas with a time just 0.082s off a berth on the front row.

However, during the session, the German was noted for a pit exit infringement.

Summoned to the stewards post-session, Hulkenberg was found in breach of the regulations and handed a three-place grid drop.

His penalty came after he passed two cars in the tunnel at pit exit during the latter moments of Qualifying 1.

“The driver did not dispute during the hearing that he did not follow the Race Director’s instructions, but stated that he had no other option but to breach the rules in order to get a lap in,” the stewards summary stated.

“Whilst the Stewards acknowledge that the position of the team’s garages limits their options to send the cars out on track, this can never be used as an excuse to breach any regulations.

“The prohibition of overtaking in certain areas as the pit lane or, in this case, the pit exit, is implemented to prevent potentially dangerous situations and therefore the Stewards determine that a grid drop is warranted in this case.”

Pit exit in Abu Dhabi is unique in that it winds underneath the opening corner.

In the race director’s event notes, issued ahead of Free Practice 1 on Friday, Rui Marques advised teams that “Overtaking is prohibited in the pit exit road unless a car slows with an obvious problem.”

The penalty will drop Hulkenberg from fourth to seventh on the grid.

It sees Max Verstappen promoted to fourth, with Pierre Gasly and George Russell also inheriting a position each.