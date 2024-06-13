The Hidden Valley event is Supercars' official Indigenous Round and the rollout of the grid's special liveries was completed earlier today.

Now, the Safety Car has been shown off in a new look designed by Cheryl Martin, which it will also carry at next month's NTI Townsville 500.

Martin is a Noongar woman from Western Australia who created the new look in collaboration with Yonga Solutions, an Indigenous-owned and operated creative agency.

However, she also has something of a personal connection to the project given her father worked on the Kwinana, Western Australia refinery of naming rights sponsor BP back in the 1950s.

Her artwork symbolises change, resilience, and connection to the land and its fauna. The emu family depicted in her work represents familial bonds and the protective nature of her father, as well as the transition from youth to adulthood and always staying together.

“My artwork tells a story of change, resilience, and the connection to our country,” said Martin.

“It's an honour to see my work featured in bp's RAP and to share my culture with a wider audience.”

The artwork will also feature on wildbean cafe coffee cups at BP service stations from June 26 to July 23 during which time NAIDOC Week will be held, with a donation from each hot beverage sold to be made to a First Nations not-for-profit organisation.

Supercars General Manager – Commercial, Jamie Black said, “The Indigenous livery is a beautiful representation of our commitment to celebrating Indigenous Round.

“We are thrilled to showcase this artwork on the bp pulse Safety Car at the Darwin and Townsville events.”

Dawn France from Yonga Solutions said, “Working with bp on this initiative is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the creativity and talent within the Indigenous community.

“We are proud to be part of a project that celebrates and supports Aboriginal culture.”

Practice 1 at Hidden Valley starts tomorrow at 11:35 local time/12:05 AEST.

