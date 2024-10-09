Hughes won a $1 million scholarship to put towards an Indy NXT program thanks to his USF Pro 2000 triumph.

This year, he won five races and claimed a total of 11 podiums to take the title and Rookie of the Year honours.

Hughes is scheduled to get his first taste of Indy NXT (formerly Indy Lights) at the upcoming Chris Griffis Memorial Test on October 18.

“I’m so excited to be joining the Andretti Indy NXT team in 2025,” said Hughes/

“It’s a dream to be a part of this historic team, and one that I’ve wanted to race for since moving to the US.

“This year was great for me winning the USF Pro 2000 Championship and for Andretti winning the Indy NXT Championship, so, I hope that I can help be a part of adding another championship title to Andretti’s record.

“Right now, it’s all eyes on the 2025 season, and there’s nowhere else I’d rather be for next year. I just want to thank my parents for supporting me through my career, my sponsor The McGinley Clinic and the USF Pro 2000 Championship Scholarship for making this happen.”

J-F Thormann, Andretti Global president, added: “After an exceptional season for our Indy NXT program, we’re excited to kick off next year’s campaign with the first addition to our 2025 Andretti Indy NXT lineup.

“Although it’s still early in his career, Lochie has already compiled an impressive resume of success.

“He’s worked his way up the development series ladder, showing his potential at every step, and we’re looking forward to helping him continue to refine his skills and progress in his racing career.

“Our focus remains on bringing home wins and our seventh Indy NXT Championship, and we feel that Lochie will be an integral part of making those things happen in 2025.”

Hughes is the first driver to be confirmed at Andretti Global for 2025.

Hughes’ season gets underway on the streets of St Petersburg on March 3.