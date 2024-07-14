Colton Herta will start the first leg of the Iowa Speedway double-header from pole position after a dramatic conclusion to qualifying.

Herta set the fastest time on his first flying lap to set the grid for Sunday's race but only wound up fourth for race two.

He bemoaned a hybrid deployment issue that he said starved him of potential lap time.

IndyCar gave Herta and his Andretti Global team the opportunity to complete a second run before qualifying was completed with the caveat that his first run would be scratched.

However, as the session progressed, it became clear that Herta would have the pole for the first 250-lap race.

After much conjecture, Herta's car was pulled back from pit exit and with it he sealed pole position.

“That's the most bizarre pole IndyCar has seen in a while,” said Herta.

“I'm happy that we ended up holding on. It's tough. It's my first oval pole and it means a lot to finally get that monkey off my back.

“Hopefully we can follow it up with a first oval win tonight.”

Sunday's race will see Herta share the front row with McLaughlin while row two will be shared by IndyCar points leader Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing) and Will Power (Team Penske).

Row three will be shared by Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing) and Pato O'Ward (McLaren). Alexander Rossi (McLaren) and Santino Ferrucci (AJ Foyt Racing) lock out row four.

Monday's race will see McLaughlin start from the pole with Palou alongside him. Dixon and Herta make up row two, Felix Rosenqvist (Meyer Shank Racing) makes up row three with Rossi, while row four will be shared by O'Ward and Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing).

Despite his dominance at Iowa Speedway in recent years, Josef Newgarden languished in 22nd and 14th across his two laps.

“That's what we had,” said the Team Penske driver.

“I don't think we had the best balance. We gave a shot at it and a little short.”

Chip Ganassi Racing's Marcus Armstrong was up and down in his qualifying run.

He was 10th fastest on his first lap only to suffer understeer and slide up into the wall on his second lap to qualify second-to-last.

“I had a lot more understeer than I was expecting,” said Armstrong after the incident.

“Even the first lap felt really average and I had to get out of the throttle a bunch of times.

“Then on that second lap I made some adjustments and I still had a load of understeer.

“That was my fault for keeping my foot in it. I'm sorry to them.

“The lap time was so much quicker than I was expecting considering the lap was pretty messy. Dammit, we didn't quite nail it.”

Like Armstrong before him, Power was quick on his first lap only to slide up into the wall on his second lap. He'll star the first race from fourth but will start the second in a lowly 23rd.

The Hy-Vee Homefront 250 is scheduled to start at 10am AEST.

IndyCar Series: Iowa Speedway, Hy-Vee Homefront 250 qualifying

Pos Drive Car No. Lap 1 Colton Herta 26 17.1506 2 Scott McLaughlin 3 17.1624 3 Alex Palou 10 17.2253 4 Will Power 12 17.2728 5 Scott Dixon 9 17.2839 6 Pato O'Ward 5 17.2963 7 Alexander Rossi 7 17.2996 8 Santino Ferrucci 14 17.3588 9 Marcus Armstrong 11 17.3651 10 Marcus Ericsson 28 17.3713 11 Felix Rosenqvist 60 17.3783 12 Graham Rahal 15 17.4146 13 Linus Lundqvist 8 17.4289 14 Rinus VeeKay 21 17.4594 15 David Malukas 66 17.4770 16 Nolan Siegel 6 17.5152 17 Agustin Canapino 78 17.5264 18 Pietro Fittipaldi 30 17.5272 19 Jack Harvey 18 17.5336 20 Kyle Kirkwood 27 17.5386 21 Romain Grosjean 77 17.5435 22 Josef Newgarden 2 17.6097 23 Christian Lundgaard 45 17.7302 24 Sting Ray Robb 41 18.1288 25 Ed Carpenter 20 18.1997 26 Katherine Legge 51 18.2630 27 Kyffin Simpson 4 18.3003

IndyCar Series: Iowa Speedway, Hy-Vee One Step 250 qualifying