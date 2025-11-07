Collet replaces Team Penske-bound David Malukas, partnering Santino Ferrucci at the Foyt-owned outfit.

Collet this year finished second to Dennis Hauger in the Indy NXT feeder series, winning three races and 10 podium finishes.

It means the top three finishers in this year’s Indy NXT season will step up in some capacity, with Hauger joining Dale Coyne Racing, Collet at AJ Foyt Racing, and Lochie Hughes signing as Andretti Global’s IndyCar reserve driver.

“I’m very happy to join AJ Foyt Racing in the IndyCar Series and thankful to Larry (Foyt) for trusting my skills and giving me this fantastic opportunity,” said Collet.

“It is a dream come true after years of hard work in developing series since my early go-karting experiences.”

Collet was part of the Alpine Academy from 2019 to 2022, spending the lion’s share of that period as Oscar Piastri’s off-sider.

The Brazilian rose through the ranks, from Formula Renault to Formula 3. After three largely unsuccessful seasons on the third rung of the Formula 1 ladder, Collet was dropped by Alpine.

In 2024, he shifted his attention to Indy NXT where he finished third in his debut season before claiming second in 2025.

Collet will be backed by Brazilian transport company Combitrans Amazonia. The #4 car will sport a distinctly Brazilian-themed colour scheme with a blue, yellow, and green palette.

“I’m thankful to all teams and sponsors that helped me through my career, especially Marcelo Camargo from Combitrans Amazonia, that joined our Indy NXT campaign this season and will be with us next year,” said Collet.

“IndyCar is huge in Brazil and I’m looking forward to bringing its flag back to a full-time seat in the 2026 season.”

AJ Foyt Racing team president Larry Foyt welcomed Collet.

“He has shown great potential in Indy NXT and in the junior formulas in Europe,” said Foyt.

“I was impressed with how he adapted to our car at the recent Mid-Ohio test and I’m very excited to see what he can do in IndyCar.

“There’s no doubt that he will be a strong contender in the battle for Rookie of the Year.”

The 2026 IndyCar Series gets underway on the streets of St Petersburg on March 1.