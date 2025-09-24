The 22-year-old Norwegian will drive one of Coyne’s Honda-powered entries as the team strengthens its lineup with support from one of IndyCar’s top organisations.

Hauger arrives in the top tier after a dominant rookie campaign in INDY NXT with Andretti Global in 2025.

He scored six wins, five additional podiums, 13 top-10 finishes and seven pole positions across 14 races, sealing the championship with a round to spare at Milwaukee.

“I’m excited to be joining Dale Coyne Racing for my rookie IndyCar season,” Hauger said.

“The progress the team has shown this year is really impressive, and it’s an honour to take my place on the grid with them in 2026.

“I want to thank Dale Coyne and everyone at the team for putting their trust in me.

“It’ll also be nice to see some familiar faces through the team’s technical partnership with Andretti Global.

“They’ve been a big part of my success since making the switch, so having their involvement in another rookie season for me will be great.”

Before crossing the Atlantic, Hauger built an impressive resume in Europe.

He won the Italian Formula 4 Championship in 2019, captured the FIA Formula 3 title in 2021 and collected five wins and 13 podiums during three seasons in FIA Formula 2 competition between 2022 and 2024.

Team owner Dale Coyne welcomed the driver and the new collaboration.

“This is a great opportunity for us here at DCR to bring on a talented driver and gain a strong technical partner in Andretti Global,” Coyne said.

“Thanks to Dan (Towriss, Andretti Global team partner) and his belief in our sport and his dedication to elevating Dennis to the top of the ladder.”

Hauger will get his first laps in Dale Coyne machinery during offseason testing at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

His official debut is set for March 1 at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, the opening round of the 2026 IndyCar season.