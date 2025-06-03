IndyCar Series officials found the #13 car was under the required driver ballast weight following the Detroit Grand Prix.

The driver ballast needed to being the combined weight of the driver and driver ballast to 185 pounds (83.9 kilograms).

Officials found the car was underweight and not within the driver ballast weight tolerance.

Secondary to that, officials found the weight of the #14 car was 10 pounds over the minimum weight for road courses and street circuits of 1785 pounds (810 kilograms).

AJ Foyt Racing was in violation of:

Rule 14.4.2. Driver Equivalency Weight

Rule 14.4.2.2. Driver Equivalency Weight must bring the combined weight of the Driver and Driver ballast to 185 pounds.

Rule 14.4.2.5. The Driver ballast weight tolerance is 0.00 to + 1.00 pounds. The Driver Equivalency Weight must be installed and secured in the designed location forward of the seatback. This location may only be used for Driver ballast.

The rules exist to equalise the disparity in driver sizes so that there is no advantage based on the weight of the driver and is used globally across most high-profile categories.

IndyCar confirmed Ferrucci and AJ Foyt Racing would keep the second place finish but would be sanctioned.

The team has also be stripped of the bonus point for leading a lap. The #14 is also ineligible for engine points and prize money associated with the Detroit Grand Prix.

AJ Foyt Racing said it would not appeal the penalty.

“We acknowledge and accept the penalty issued for being 1.8 lbs. under the required driver ballast weight,” the team said in a statement.

“This was an unintentional oversight, and we take full responsibility for the mistake. Our car was, in fact, 10 lbs. over the minimum total weight, and the discrepancy in ballast was not intended to gain a competitive advantage.

“However, we recognise that compliance with every rule is critical to ensuring fairness in this sport, no matter how minor the deviation may seem.

“We are working closely with our technical team to strengthen our processes and ensure this does not happen again.

“We’re grateful for the passion and integrity of INDYCAR, and while this situation is disappointing, we respect the rules that keep our competition honest and safe.

“Most importantly, we remain committed to racing the right way for our fans, our partners, and our sport.”

IndyCar returns for its second oval race of the season at Gateway on June 16 (AEST).