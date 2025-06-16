The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver got high out of Turn 4 and slid up into the wall, which caused damage to the toe link.

As he wrestled to get the #45 car under control, it swerved left, spinning into the path of the race leader.

The yellow flag flew just as Foster began to spin.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou was the first car on the scene. He veered right to avoid the spinning car. However, Newgarden was left with nowhere to go and ploughed into Foster.

The #2 PPG Chevy was launched into the air and upside down, skating along the wall’s edge.

Newgarden’s car landed on its Aeroscreen and was quickly attended to by the AMR Safety Team, who flipped it back onto its wheels.

Both drivers were taken to the medical centre and evaluated before being released.

“We were running the high line all race. The #45 Honda was really, really quick. I think one too many laps too long trying the high line,” said Foster.

“I got up behind (David) Malukas or (Santino) Ferrucci, got a bit of a wiggle. I was having big wiggles all race there. I just got a bit too high onto the dark stuff.

“I just got into the marbles and I was a complete passenger. At that point, I bent my toe link. I just couldn’t stop the car from spinning there.

“Obviously a pretty scary impact for both myself and Josef. I’m glad he’s okay.

“Really, really annoying because we were really fast. We were really fast. It’s just a shame it had to end that way. Marbles caught me out.”

Newgarden declined to speak after the incident.

Newgarden’s crash added to the tale of woe for Team Penske after the #12 Verizon Chevy suffered a puncture and hit the Turn 4 wall and forced his early retirement.

Power started from pole position and was running second when the tyre let go. Speaking after the incident, the Australian said he had concerns about tyre loads.

“I felt last night when we were running pretty much flat through [Turn] 3 and 4 every lap,” said Power.

“I was like ‘Man, this is a lot of load’. When I had a failure at Iowa, it felt the same. That actually happened.

“It’s unfortunate for us. Blew the front. Man, you’re literally flat every lap. Nothing I could do there.

“I feel bad for everyone on the Verizon car. We had a good car just sitting there saving fuel getting a big number to try get that fourth stop.

“I know Malukas was taking off. I figured he’d just catch traffic and we’d be able to get to him and probably knock a stop off the race.

“Nothing was going to stop a tyre failure, unfortunately. That’s the way it is. We’ll go to the next one man and see if we can get a win. We’re always knocking on the door, but not today.”