Schumacher tested with RLL at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in recent weeks amid speculation that he could make the switch.

Graham Rahal, the son of team owner Bobby Rahal, spoke positively about Schumacher’s integration with the team at the test where he was joined by his mother Corinna.

“The test went well,” said Rahal, speaking on the Off Track podcast with James Hinchcliffe.

“Professionalism to a very, very high standard. As expected, frankly.

“I would love to see Mick, I’d love to see it happen, and I think that’s ultimately the goal, but there are a lot of moving pieces that go into this.”

Those moving parts, although not explicitly mentioned, are understood to be Devlin DeFrancesco.

The Canadian was announced at the end of 2024 on a multi-year deal with RLL, beginning in 2025.

DeFrancesco was second-to-last of the full-time drivers this year, only ahead of rookie Jacob Abel.

Across the 17-race season, DeFrancesco never cracked the top 10 and finished a season-high 11th in the Indianapolis 500.

Speculation out of the United States has suggested that DeFrancesco may not continue with RLL into 2026 – and Schumacher could be who slots in.

Rahal said IndyCar is an attractive option for the ex-Formula 1 driver.

“To me, I think he’s all in,” said Rahal.

“What I got out of it was the Max Verstappen thing. What I got out of it is the kid is a racer. He wants to go race.

“There is a lot of politics in Formula 1 and if you’re dealing with the politics and you’re tired of it and your last name is Schumacher, imagine what it is for everyone else.

“I took out of it that Mick Schumacher is a racer and he wants to go to a series that he can drive a damn car, that he can have some fun, that he can make a new name for himself, and he can have an opportunity to win.

“IndyCar racing, as we know, that’s a possibility for anybody. To me, I think it’d be a great fit for him. Fingers crossed we can make something happen.”

Schumacher currently competes in the FIA World Endurance Championship with Alpine, but is winless with them in the nearly two seasons to date.

Alpine itself has given Schumacher something of an ultimatum as the end of the year looms.

The French manufacturer is keen to keep him, but is aware that he is weighing up his options.

“It’s difficult to say, but as you can imagine, we need a clear view as soon as possible now. It’s time to decide,” Philippe Sinault told Motorsport.com, who heads up Alpine’s Hypercar program.

“It’s not negotiation, it’s not a fight, it’s part of life. So he got some contacts for some other projects.

“He brings a lot of interest and he brings a lot to the project. He is really enjoying it with us, be sure of that. If he wants to continue, we definitely want to continue with him.”