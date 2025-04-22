The Open Test is the annual pre-Indianapolis 500 spring shakedown at the world’s most famous speedway.
The Brickyard hosts two days of testing on April 24-25 (AEST), where every entrant will have the opportunity to practice and dial in their cars.
The test features a high boost session, giving teams a taste of what’s to come in qualifying for the 109th Indianapolis 500.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Indianapolis 500 Open Test.
Why is this year’s Indianapolis 500 Open Test important?
This year marks the first time that competitors will race with hybrid power in the Indianapolis 500.
In 2024, the hybrid system was introduced midway through the season after the 108th running of the race.
The 2025 season marks the first full calendar year with hybrid power supplementing the Honda and Chevrolet engines.
The hybrid system hasn’t been entirely trouble-free. Scott McLaughlin suffered overheating issues at The Thermal Club earlier this year, which took him out of contention.
The hybrid systems were tested extensively at Indianapolis Motor Speedway before being rolled out across every car.
Indianapolis 500 Open Test schedule explained
The Open Test is split into different segments. Day 1 will feature a pair of two-hour sessions. The first is for “veteran” drivers, including IndyCar Series regulars.
The second session is dedicated to rookies who have never tested or raced at Indianapolis Motor Speedway previously. That session is also open for oval refreshers, including those who may have previously raced at Indianapolis Motor Speedway but not recently.
The day will conclude with four hours of open track running for all drivers.
Day 2 is when testing gets serious. The day will begin with two and a half hours of high boost running to simulate qualifying conditions. The day concludes with three hours of open practice.
Indianapolis 500 Open Test Day 1 schedule (AEST)
Thursday, April 24
12am–2am – Veteran drivers
2am–4am – Rookie orientation and oval refreshers
4am–8am – Open testing
Indianapolis 500 Open Test Day 2 schedule (AEST)
Thursday, April 24
11:30pm–2am – High boost session
Friday, April 25
4am–7am – Open testing
Who are the 2025 Indianapolis 500 rookies?
This year’s Indianapolis 500 is set to feature four rookies.
Nolan Siegel will make his first Indianapolis 500 start with McLaren. Although he is in his second season of IndyCar, the 20-year-old joined McLaren midway through last year.
Indy NXT winner Louis Foster will form part of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing four-car line-up.
Ex-Formula 2 driver and former Ferrari junior Robert Schwartzman makes his first start with Prema white Indy NXT graduate Jacob Abel joins Dale Coyne Racing.
Who are the Indianapolis 500 one-off entries?
This year’s Indianapolis 500 features a bunch of wildcards, headlined by NASCAR champion Kyle Larson who returns to McLaren for his second start.
Previous winners Takuma Sato and Ryan Hunter-Reay join Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and Dreyer & Reinbold Racing with Cusick Motorsports respectively.
Unsurprisingly, Marco Andretti returns to the Andretti Global fold while team owner-driver Ed Carpenter adds another entry to ECR.
Jack Harvey will also race with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing with Cusick Motorsports.
Indianapolis 500 Open Test entry list
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|2
|Josef Newgarden (W)
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|4
|David Malukas
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|5
|Pato O’Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|6
|Nolan Siegel (R)
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|06
|Helio Castroneves (W)
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|7
|Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|9
|Scott Dixon (W)
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|10
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|12
|Will Power (W)
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|17
|Kyle Larson
|Arrow McLaren with Rick Hendrick
|Chevrolet
|18
|Rinus VeeKay
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|20
|Alexander Rossi (W)
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|21
|Christian Rasmussen
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|23
|Ryan Hunter-Reay (W)
|DRR-Cusick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|24
|Jack Harvey
|DRR-Cusick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|26
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|28
|Marcus Ericsson (W)
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|30
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|33
|Ed Carpenter
|ECR
|Chevrolet
|45
|Louis Foster (R)
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|51
|Jacob Abel (R)
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|60
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|66
|Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|75
|Takuma Sato (W)
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|76
|Conor Daly
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|77
|Ray Robb
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|83
|Robert Shwartzman (R)
|Prema Racing
|Chevrolet
|90
|Callum Ilott
|Prema Racing
|Chevrolet
|98
|Marco Andretti
|Andretti Global
|Honda
(R) – Rookie
(W) – Previous winner
