The Open Test is the annual pre-Indianapolis 500 spring shakedown at the world’s most famous speedway.

The Brickyard hosts two days of testing on April 24-25 (AEST), where every entrant will have the opportunity to practice and dial in their cars.

The test features a high boost session, giving teams a taste of what’s to come in qualifying for the 109th Indianapolis 500.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Indianapolis 500 Open Test.

Why is this year’s Indianapolis 500 Open Test important?

This year marks the first time that competitors will race with hybrid power in the Indianapolis 500.

In 2024, the hybrid system was introduced midway through the season after the 108th running of the race.

The 2025 season marks the first full calendar year with hybrid power supplementing the Honda and Chevrolet engines.

The hybrid system hasn’t been entirely trouble-free. Scott McLaughlin suffered overheating issues at The Thermal Club earlier this year, which took him out of contention.

The hybrid systems were tested extensively at Indianapolis Motor Speedway before being rolled out across every car.

Indianapolis 500 Open Test schedule explained

The Open Test is split into different segments. Day 1 will feature a pair of two-hour sessions. The first is for “veteran” drivers, including IndyCar Series regulars.

The second session is dedicated to rookies who have never tested or raced at Indianapolis Motor Speedway previously. That session is also open for oval refreshers, including those who may have previously raced at Indianapolis Motor Speedway but not recently.

The day will conclude with four hours of open track running for all drivers.

Day 2 is when testing gets serious. The day will begin with two and a half hours of high boost running to simulate qualifying conditions. The day concludes with three hours of open practice.

Indianapolis 500 Open Test Day 1 schedule (AEST)

Thursday, April 24

12am–2am – Veteran drivers

2am–4am – Rookie orientation and oval refreshers

4am–8am – Open testing

Indianapolis 500 Open Test Day 2 schedule (AEST)

Thursday, April 24

11:30pm–2am – High boost session

Friday, April 25

4am–7am – Open testing

Who are the 2025 Indianapolis 500 rookies?

This year’s Indianapolis 500 is set to feature four rookies.

Nolan Siegel will make his first Indianapolis 500 start with McLaren. Although he is in his second season of IndyCar, the 20-year-old joined McLaren midway through last year.

Indy NXT winner Louis Foster will form part of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing four-car line-up.

Ex-Formula 2 driver and former Ferrari junior Robert Schwartzman makes his first start with Prema white Indy NXT graduate Jacob Abel joins Dale Coyne Racing.

Who are the Indianapolis 500 one-off entries?

This year’s Indianapolis 500 features a bunch of wildcards, headlined by NASCAR champion Kyle Larson who returns to McLaren for his second start.

Previous winners Takuma Sato and Ryan Hunter-Reay join Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and Dreyer & Reinbold Racing with Cusick Motorsports respectively.

Unsurprisingly, Marco Andretti returns to the Andretti Global fold while team owner-driver Ed Carpenter adds another entry to ECR.

Jack Harvey will also race with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing with Cusick Motorsports.

Indianapolis 500 Open Test Day 1 live stream

Indianapolis 500 Open Test Day 2 live stream

Indianapolis 500 Open Test live timing

To follow live timing, CLICK HERE

Indianapolis 500 Open Test entry list

Num Driver Team Engine 2 Josef Newgarden (W) Team Penske Chevrolet 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 4 David Malukas AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 5 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 6 Nolan Siegel (R) Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 06 Helio Castroneves (W) Meyer Shank Racing Honda 7 Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 8 Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 9 Scott Dixon (W) Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 12 Will Power (W) Team Penske Chevrolet 14 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 17 Kyle Larson Arrow McLaren with Rick Hendrick Chevrolet 18 Rinus VeeKay Dale Coyne Racing Honda 20 Alexander Rossi (W) Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 21 Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 23 Ryan Hunter-Reay (W) DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Jack Harvey DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet 26 Colton Herta Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda 27 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda 28 Marcus Ericsson (W) Andretti Global Honda 30 Devlin DeFrancesco Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 33 Ed Carpenter ECR Chevrolet 45 Louis Foster (R) Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 51 Jacob Abel (R) Dale Coyne Racing Honda 60 Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda 66 Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing Honda 75 Takuma Sato (W) Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 76 Conor Daly Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 77 Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 83 Robert Shwartzman (R) Prema Racing Chevrolet 90 Callum Ilott Prema Racing Chevrolet 98 Marco Andretti Andretti Global Honda

(R) – Rookie

(W) – Previous winner